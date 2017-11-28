Transfer licences under your name by November 30, PMC tells hawkers

The civic chief said those failing to do so would be declared as ‘illegal’ and their licences would be suspended. The civic chief said those failing to do so would be declared as ‘illegal’ and their licences would be suspended.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given hawkers operating on licences registered under someone else’s name time till November 30 to transfer them to their names. As per the statement issued by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Madhav Jagtap, the civic administration, under the Hawkers Rehabilitation Policy of the union government, had conducted a survey of the hawkers in 2016.

“It has been decided that the licences issued before 1989, but were being used by other persons, can be transferred in their respective names by payment of necessary fees,” read the statement.

Jagtap said those failing to transfer the licences under their name by November 30 would face action for illegally doing business and their licences would be suspended.

As per the civic administration, the 2016 survey had led to the registration of about 27,000 hawkers in the city. The figure was 20,000 in 2013, it added. Many of the hawkers were either operating illegally or on the licences were issued under someone else’s name.

The PMC, in its hawkers policy framed in 2008, had decided to make 45 main roads and 153 junctions across the city free of hawkers by declaring them as “No Hawkers Zone” and rehabilitating the hawkers at different locations.

He said the civic administration has been receiving complaints about encroachments by hawkers on the streets, footpaths and cycle tracks. “We would soon implement the ‘No Hawkers Zone’ policy in the city and have already intensified action against illegal hawkers…” he added.

