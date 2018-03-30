Town planning scheme: Uruli Devachi, Phursungi areas likely to get a makeover soon

The PMC will have to exclude areas of these four villages while preparing development plan for the newly included villages, said the officer. The PMC will have to exclude areas of these four villages while preparing development plan for the newly included villages, said the officer.

Considered to be the most unhygenic parts of the city, Uruli Devachi, Phursungi areas are all set to get a makeover. The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has sought state government’s permission for a town planning scheme in the areas falling under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. During the PMRDA meeting on Monday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, authorities had tabled the proposal to allow them to implement town planning scheme for Ambegaon Khurd, Yeolewadi, Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, citing the proposed ringroad passing through these areas is to be developed by the PMRDA. However, Uruli and Phurusungi areas have recently been included in the jurisdiction of the PMC.

It is the responsibility of the PMC to prepare a development plan for the area that falls in its jurisdiction. The state government had last year included 14 new villages, including Ambegaon Khurd, Yeolewadi, Uruli Devachi and Phursungi in the PMC area. “The PMC is supposed to prepare a development plan for newly included areas, but the process is yet to start. If the state government decides to allow the PMRDA as the planning authority to prepare a town planning scheme, then the PMC will not have any role as a planner,” said a civic officer.

The town planning scheme would also help in addressing problems of these areas, the officer said. “The land pooling in town planning scheme would enable effecive planning of these areas. The entire area would get a makeover and have a new look,” added the officer. This would be the first-of-its-kind town planning scheme in the city as efforts of the PMC to develop town planning scheme has not been successful, said the officer. There is a political opposition to the town planning scheme as the elected representatives do not get a role in the scheme, he said, adding the provision for all civic facilities is done in town planning and little is left for elected representatives for development purpose.

The PMC will have to exclude areas of these four villages while preparing development plan for the newly included villages, said the officer. According to the PMRDA, it has planned for the town planning scheme in these areas under the PMC as the proposed ringroad to be developed by it passes through the area and the land for the purpose could be made easily available. The PMRDA is going to construct 123-km long and 110-metre wide ringroad to decongest city roads. The ringroad will enable the traffic from outside cross without entering the city.

The first stretch of 33 km will be developed to connect Pune-Satara Highway and Nagar Road Highway. The road will start from Ambegao Khurd on Pune-Satara Road and end at Wagholi on Nagar Road. The expected project cost is pegged at Rs 650 crore.

The overall ringroad will connect seven main highways of Pune-Mumbai, Pune-Satara, Pune-Paud, Pune-Baramati, Pune-Solapur, Pune-Ahmednagar and Pune-Nashik. The PMRDA has also decided to form a special purpose vehicle for the implementation of the ambitious ringroad project.

The PMC had acquired the land at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi long ago for landfill sites, but later villagers protested due to rise in pollution level in the areas. The civic body spent lot of funds to improve civic facilities of the area but problems could never be resolved completely. The PMC later began capping of the landfill site as the court banned open dumping of waste.

