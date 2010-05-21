Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Top Olympiad scorers to be felicitated

Prof Krishna Ganesh,director,Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Prof Ram Takawale...

Written by Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 21, 2010 12:38:30 am
Prof Krishna Ganesh,director,Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Prof Ram Takawale,former chairman of NAAC will felicitate 36 top-scorers in Olympiad from the state on Sunday. One of them,Chaitanya Tappu,is from Pune while the 35 others from Nanded,Mumbai,Thane,Dhule,Wardha,Aurangabad,Ahmednagar,Jalgaon and Nashik. They will be felicitated at MES Auditorium,Bal Shikshan School,Mayur Colony,Kothrud,Pune around 10 am, said a press note from Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.

