Top Olympiad scorers to be felicitated

Prof Krishna Ganesh,director,Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Prof Ram Takawale,former chairman of NAAC will felicitate 36 top-scorers in Olympiad from the state on Sunday. One of them,Chaitanya Tappu,is from Pune while the 35 others from Nanded,Mumbai,Thane,Dhule,Wardha,Aurangabad,Ahmednagar,Jalgaon and Nashik. They will be felicitated at MES Auditorium,Bal Shikshan School,Mayur Colony,Kothrud,Pune around 10 am, said a press note from Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App