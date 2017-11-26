To tackle e-waste, residents of Yamunanagar go door-to-door; to start collection centre soon

After taking on the gigantic issue of municipal solid waste in the area, these local residents have turned their attention towards another major problem: electronic waste. After taking on the gigantic issue of municipal solid waste in the area, these local residents have turned their attention towards another major problem: electronic waste.

Yamunanagar area, which falls under the aegis of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, now has its own set of ‘eco-warriors’. After taking on the gigantic issue of municipal solid waste in the area, these local residents have turned their attention towards another major problem: electronic waste.

Working under the banner of the Pimpri Chinchwad Citizen’s Forum (PCCF), they have started a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness about the ill-effects of electronic waste; they are also going to start collecting e-waste to ensure it is disposed of scientifically.

It is estimated that in Pune region, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Hinjewadi and the cantonment areas, about 10,000 metric tonnes (MT) of e-waste is generated per year. The civic bodies also struggle with the disposal of e-waste, despite massive drives that have been undertaken to raise awareness about the issue. The civic bodies have tie-ups with special vendors who are designated to handle e-waste, but there is no provision of door-to-door collection.

Hrushikesh Tapshalkar, local resident and member of PCCF, said their decision to tackle e-waste was part of their initiative to make the area garbage-free. “Over the last few months, we have been carrying out a massive drive to encourage disposal of wet garbage through the process of composting. Local residents have responded to the idea enthusiastically and we have helped many households opt for composting,” he said.

The response to their first initiative encouraged the group to take on the issue of e-waste, said Tapshalkar.

The lack of proper disposal systems often make people sell their e-waste to the local junkyard, said Tapshalkar. “At the junkyard, the waste is stripped down, and in many cases, instead of being recycled, it is burnt down. Smaller items like light bulbs are broken, releasing harmful residue such as gas and glass particles,” he said.

In order to tackle the issue in its early stages, Tapshalkar said they will encourage people to opt for centralised collection of e-waste before its disposal. “We have tied up with Cummins India and Janwani, the NGO wing of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), which will be forwarding the collected e-waste to proper disposal centres,” he said.

The group has also started a public outreach programme, which saw volunteers going door-to-door to talk about the need for e-waste disposal. “From December, we will operate the collection centre on the last Sunday of every month,” he said.

