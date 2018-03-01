To resolve crisis at STES, SPPU asks govt to appoint administrative board for education society

Lectures have not been held at STES colleges for weeks. (Express file) Lectures have not been held at STES colleges for weeks. (Express file)

To find a way to resolve the teachers’ strike at the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), which has been going on for several weeks, the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU’s) Management Council has decided to recommend to the government that an administrative board be appointed to take over the responsibilities of the institute.

On Thursday, at a meeting of the Academic Council, it was decided that the in-semester examination of engineering students of STES, scheduled to be conducted on March 5, will be postponed.

“The Management and Academic Council meetings were called to discuss the urgent issue of STES and the problems faced by students and staff. First, it was resolved that the in-semester examination, which carries significant weightage of marks, will not be conducted on March 5 for STES students. In all other colleges, the date will be the same. In case of STES students, they will take it after the theory exams. This decision was taken after considering the academic loss faced by students, as lectures have not been conducted for several weeks,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr N R Karmalkar.

For the last couple of months, STES has been in the headlines after teaching staff across its campuses went on an indefinite strike, citing non-payment of salaries for over 14 months. The matter has reached the court, even as the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) conduct inquiries into it.

Since the STES is affiliated to the SPPU, representatives of teachers as well as students, whose studies have been severely hampered by the strike, have met university officials over the issue. Even parents of STES students had met SPPU officials to ask for their help.

The university had given several chances to the STES management to resolve the issue, and also invited them to hold talks. After the STES management failed to respond, an inquiry committee was set up, and the former was given a period of seven days to pay the pending salaries of teachers to end the strike and resume lectures.

“They failed to meet that deadline as well. So, it was decided at the Management Council meeting to recommend to the government to appoint an administrative board for STES. This is the most the university can recommend to the government,” said Dr Arvind Shaligram, registrar, SPPU.

