To protest exam scams & delay in recruitments, MPSC aspirants start ‘long march’ to Mumbai

MPSC aspirants participate in a march that started in Pune on Saturday and will end at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on May 24. (Express Photo Sandip Daundkar) MPSC aspirants participate in a march that started in Pune on Saturday and will end at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on May 24. (Express Photo Sandip Daundkar)

Ordering judicial enquiries into the state-wide dummy candidate racket and the Nanded police recruitment scam case, and filling up hundreds of vacancies in government offices: these are among some of the demands hundreds of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates have raised before the state government.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates across the state came together under the banner of ‘Sarkari Naukar Bharti Bhastahar Virodhi Samiti’, to kick off a five-day long padyatra to press for their demands. The march started from Pune’s Deccan area and will end at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on May 24. It will cross Talegaon Dabhade, Lonavla, Karjat, Kalyan and Thane over a period of five days.

On May 25, the candidates will address a gathering in Mumbai and try to meet Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding their demands. Yogesh Jadhav, a member of the committee that organised the march, said, “On the one hand, there is increasing joblessness and on the other hand, nearly 2 lakh posts, including 50,000 posts in the police force, are lying vacant… but the Maharashtra government is not filling them. Our first demand is that recruitments should be made for the posts. Also, several scams have been uncovered recently, including the police recruitment scam in Nanded and the teacher eligibility test scam, and we want judicial inquiries to be conducted into these scams. All exams that are being conducted online and through private companies should be stopped immediately. All exams should be conducted by the MPSC, with bar-coded answer sheets.”

The candidates pointed out that till date, the MPSC didn’t have an office of its own, and demanded that an independent building, with the state headquarters of MPSC, as well as four regional and district-wise offices and adequate staff strength be provided to the commission. “All examinations of Group A to Group D should be made by the MPSC and all appointments, including those in government and semi-government offices, Zilla Parishad, as well as of teachers and professors in aided jobs and so on, must be made by this commission,” said Pankaj Chavan, another member of the organising committee.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App