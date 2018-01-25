To make city more disabled-friendly, PMC allots Rs 26 crore in budget estimate

In the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) budget estimate for 2018-19, tabled in the standing committee recently, the civic administration has allotted Rs 25.90 crore on various schemes meant to help the differently-abled residents of the city.

The PMC has also proposed extensive work to make civic offices more accessible for them. The civic administration has made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore to create basic facilities for differently-abled residents in civic buildings and offices.

An additional Rs 2.5 crore has been allotted for building disabled-friendly toilets in the city gardens run by the civic body. The PMC has decided to introduce free PMPML bus passes for the differently-abled, visually-challenged and hearing-impaired.

To provide the differently-abled opportunities in self-employment and higher education, the civic administration will provide financial assistance to them, and has allotted Rs 50 lakh for the same.

It has also decided to provide professional training to differently-abled residents, at a cost of Rs 10 lakh to the civic body.

The budget estimate also includes a provision of Rs 2 crore to provide financial assistance to organisations, or parents, taking care of a mentally-challenged person above 18 years of age.

The civic body has allotted Rs 2 crore to provide financial assistance to those suffering from leprosy and those with 100 per cent disability.

The PMC will also spend Rs 20 lakh to bear the expenses of the 50 differently-abled children at the Apang Kalyankari Sanstha in Wanowrie.

The civic administration will spend Rs 50 lakh to fund the purchase of artificial tools for the differently-abled, visually-challenged and hearing-impaired. It has decided to continue with monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 for differently-abled children and made a provision of Rs 1 crore for the same.

The PMC has made a provision of Rs 20 lakh to provide stationary for differently-abled students.

The PMC would also be carrying out audits on how the various schemes for the differently-abled are being implemented in the city.

