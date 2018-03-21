To increase revenue, KCB plans commercial complex along old Mumbai-Pune highway

Traffic snarl is a regular feature on the road. File Traffic snarl is a regular feature on the road. File

In an attempt to generate more revenue, the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) is planning to construct a commercial complex along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway by either renting or leasing out commercial spaces.The proposed complex will come up on a one-acre land located along the highway that has been lying vacant and unused. The plan is to construct 25 shops and eight godowns on the ground floor, while the first floor would house spaces for at least 16 offices, said an official. The estimated cost for setting up the complex is Rs 6.43 crore.

“The selected plot of land can be best utilised due to its high commercial potential location along the highway that experiences good footfall. The land, which is now being misused for dumping garbage and setting up fun fairs, will soon be a commercial space, housing shops, offices and godowns,” said Amol Jagtap, chief executive officer, KCB.

Along the road, there are no mega commercial buildings for about 3.5 kilometres, adding to the advantage of this proposed building, also a reason for the cantonment officials to bank upon.

Fifteen years ago, KCB had constructed the Khadki Business Centre (KBC) at a cost of Rs 4.04 crore. Of this, the board managed to recover 83.66 per cent — Rs 3.37 crore — in the form of advanced licence fees, just by leasing out its commercial spaces.

“This can be the main source of revenue generation for the board after the Local Body Tax (LBT) was abolished a few years ago,” said a KCB member.

As part of the upcoming complex, the board plans to levy a security deposit amount equivalent to the advanced licence fee, which needs to be sought at the time of commencement of construction. The advanced licence fee will be an amount equal to the fees for 60 months. There would be an annual increment in the licence fee by 5 per cent and the lease would be valid for a period of 20 years.

KCB officials are hopeful of earning an advance licence fee to the tune of Rs 5.54 crore, or about 86 per cent, at the time of start of construction.

