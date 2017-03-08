To ensure security of working women, Pune police come up with ‘BuddyCop’

In the backdrop of the murders of two young women professionals in the city, police have launched a system called ‘BuddyCop’, under which a group of 40 working women will be assigned to a police personnel for emergency response and grievance redressal. A location-based SOS mobile application will also be launched soon.

In the last four months, Pune has seen the shocking murders of two young women — Antara Das and Rasila Raju O P — on December 23 last year and January 29 respectively. While police have arrested the suspects in both cases, the incidents highlighted the need for an efficient emergency response system for working women, especially those who work late. Days after Rasila’s murder, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla held a symbolic walk with IT professionals in Hinjewadi and discussed the various issues they faced. At a press conference, Shukla said the idea for such a system was conceived during discussions held during the walk.

As part of the system, a group of 40 working professionals will be assigned to a police personnel, who can be contacted during an emergency through phone calls, WhatsApp and e-mails. While anywhere between four to 20 police personnel from a police station will be assigned to this system, police have already written to various firms in the city, asking them to encourage their women employees to enroll for the system at local police stations. Till now, over 1,000 women have already registered their names for the system. Shukla added that a location-based emergency response application will be launched in a week’s time and it will be made operational immediately.