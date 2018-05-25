To ensure residents’ applications don’t go missing, Maharashtra govt asks its employees to put their names, posts on receipts

The step is aimed at minimising inconvenience to locals. (Express File Photo) The step is aimed at minimising inconvenience to locals. (Express File Photo)

A government official, who accepts a communication or application from a local resident, will not only have to sign on a receipt, he/she will also have to mention their name, department and post on it. In a government resolution issued on Thursday, the state Urban Development Department pointed out that it has been observed that communications or applications submitted by local residents in government offices, including local civic bodies, only have the signature of the person accepting the document.

“Many a times, these documents or applications received by government offices and civic bodies get misplaced. Therefore, it becomes difficult to fix the responsibility… on the government employee concerned,” it said. “In some cases, it is difficult to identify the government staff who has responded to local residents through written communication as the signature is not clear and there is no mention of the name, post or office in it. This causes inconvenience for local residents,” stated the circular. To hold government officials who accept these applications accountable, the department has made it mandatory for employees in government offices, including civic bodies, to also mention their name, post and office on the document.

Recently, the Pune Municipal Corporation had issued an order asking all civic departments to locate a memorandum filed by local residents last year, which had gone missing. In November, the Haveli Taluka Kriti Samiti had submitted a citizens’ memorandum on the issue of spending the revenue collected from 11 newly-merged villages in civic limits. Legislators Sangram Thopte, Jaykumar Gore, Rahul Kul and Sharad Sonawane had submitted queries in the state assembly pertaining to the memorandum. They had sought the government’s response on whether any action had been initiated as per the demands of the citizens’ group, and if not, the reason for the delay.

The state Urban Development Department had then asked the PMC to submit a written reply to the queries raised by the legislators. The queries were referred to the PMC accounts department, which failed to locate the memorandum by the citizens’ group.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App