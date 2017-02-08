To draw voters to ballots, PCMC kicks off creative campaign

UNLIKE its less-aggressive approaches in the past, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seems to be going all out to increase voter awareness and ensure that maximum number of people turn up to exercise their franchise in the civic polls. PCMC had always enjoyed a voting percentage between 50 and 55 per cent but the officials are hoping to get past 70 per cent mark this time.

For starters, the civic body has requisitioned the services of three vehicles — mounted with audio system — which are plying across the town, appealing to citizens to vote without fear or favour and exercise their democratic right. PCMC has also roped in a group of artistes, who are daily performing street plays in different panels of the civic body. “At least six plays are taking place across the town. The involvement of the crowd of onlookers is seen to be believed,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.

PCMC has also hit upon a novel way to woo the voters by uploading new caller tunes on the cellphones of officials with rap songs. One of them goes thus, “Cast your vote babu, cast your vote baby…oh my dear…come to vote, never fear…Darne ka nahi baba.”

The one in Marathi is more straight, exhorting voters not to “sell” their vote. “It is multi-lingual, composed by the team which had worked for Court film,” said Bodade.

A video with the popular cast of comedy TV serial Chala hawa yeo dya was also shot. “We are confident this one will be equally enticing for the voters,” said the officials.

PCMC said it has also roped in a few colleges, who have been asked to adopt areas in their vicinity to urge voters. Presidents and general secretary of cooperative housing societies have also been urged to raise awareness on the importance of voting.

“Besides, senior officials of the civic body are interacting with workers and officers in various industrial units in MIDC areas,” said Bodade.

Meanwhile, the PCMC also carried out a rally on National Voters’ Day, which had children sending out the message of

voting.