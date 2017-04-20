Three women die of swine flu, toll 38 so far this year

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health authorities, of the 38 deaths, 11 were residents of Pune According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health authorities, of the 38 deaths, 11 were residents of Pune

Three women have died of swine flu at city hospitals, taking the toll from H1N1 virus in the city to 38 since January this year.The deceased were residents of Baramati, Junnar and Ahmednagar areas.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health authorities, of the 38 deaths, 11 were residents of Pune. Meanwhile, State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said there have been a total of 127 deaths since January this year and a total of 644 cases.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman from Junnar succumbed to H1N1 virus. She had been suffering from fever, with chills, since April 6 and had been shifted to KEM Hospital here on April 12. She, however, succumbed to H1N1 virus-related complications and acute respiratory distress syndrome on April 19, said doctors.

In a similar case, a 47-year-old woman from Ahmednagar, who also had fever with chills since April 2, soon turned breathless and was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12. She too, succumbed to swine flu infection and died of acute respiratory distress syndrome on April 19.

On April 18, a 32-year-old woman from Baramati also died of swine flu. She had low-grade fever and cough since April 4. She later turned breathless and was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on April 6. She died on April 18 due to H1N1-related pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, along with multi-organ failure.

A present, there are 14 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units at various hospitals across the city and are on ventilator support. In total, 2.4 lakh Puneites have been screened at PMC centres, of which, 220 were found to be H1N1 positive.

Pointing out that the treatment protocol remains the same, Awate said the state health team has been visiting various places to interact with private practitioners and has urged them to treat the patients in their own cities. A lot of referral cases are sent to Pune, when immediate treatment can be initiated at smaller cities too, Awate said.

