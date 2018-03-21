Three who threw ink at Ekbote remanded in 2-day police custody

Milind Ekbote. Milind Ekbote.

Three persons, who were arrested on Monday for attempting to blacken the face of Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote on the Shivajinagar court premises, have been remanded in police custody for two days.The incident took place after Pune Rural Police produced Ekbote, a leader of Samastha Hindu Aghadi, before the special court in connection with the January 1 Koregaon Bhima violence case.

After Special Judge Prahlad Bhagure extended Ekbote’s police custody by two days, Sanjay Haridas Waghmare, a Dalit activist associated with an outfit named Ganimi Kava Yuva Seva Sangh, threw black ink at Ekbote, some of which landed on him. Waghmare also tried to attack Ekbote, but he was nabbed and put under arrest.

Two persons, identified as Vitthal Khade and Avadesh Yadav, who allegedly helped him in the attack, were arrested a while later.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Sagar Kale said, “We had sought police custody of the trio in order to probe how the attack was planned, and if there are any more suspects, or masterminds, behind the attack. We will also be probing if the organisation, to which Waghmare claims to belong, is connected to any other groups.” Police said Waghmare has earlier been booked in a case of murder and illegal possession of arms in 2010. A forgery case was registered against Waghmare in 2016, he added.

Violent clashes had broken out between Dalit and Maratha groups on January 1 when thousands of Dalits had gathered in Perne to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. One person was killed and hundreds were injured in the clashes. Ekbote is facing charges of inciting these acts of violence along with another Hindutva leader, Sambhaji Bhide.

