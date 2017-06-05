Three villages in Mulshi get first water pipeline

The water pipeline was funded by two Pune-based organisations — Tellus Organisation and Aadar Pratishthan. Express Photo The water pipeline was funded by two Pune-based organisations — Tellus Organisation and Aadar Pratishthan. Express Photo

Back in 1990s, when the Temghar Dam was being built in Mulshi taluka, the villagers residing in its vicinity were relocated to a remote area, situated at a higher level from the ground. Since no water pipeline was laid in the area, women residing in Vegare, Dhanori and Mandavkhadak had to walk for upto two to four kilometres to fetch water from a well, situated around 2 kms away from Mandavkhadak.

The decades-long struggle of the villagers finally came to an end this week, when a water pipeline was laid in Mandavkhadak. While houses will be provided with taps by this week. The water pipeline was funded by two Pune-based organisations — Tellus Organisation and Aadar Pratishthan.

Nearly 30 families live in the villages, situated around 60 kms away from Paud Road. The total population of the three villages is around 300. Most of the residents belong to the shepherd community.

“The villages are quite remote and are situated on a mountain. The well near Mandavkhadak was built about two years ago. The water pipeline laid stretches upto 1.5 km and will cater to most of the houses. To help other hamlets in the region suffering water scarcity, we need a water pipeline upto five kilometres,” said sarpanch of Vegare Bhausaheb Markale.

Markale added that he has sought funding from a few organisations and corporate firms for the remaining work on the pipeline.

Lokesh Bapat of Tellus Organisation said while the work of laying the water pipeline has finished, taps would be fixed by June 5.

“The residents of these three villages will finally have some relief, after suffering for decades. No one bothered to do anything for them. Summers, especially, had been very tough on them. This water pipeline will solve their long-standing water scarcity issue,” said Bapat.

