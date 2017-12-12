Three of Mumbai family among 4 killed after car hits truck

Four persons were killed when a speeding car rammed into a truck in Jambhilwadi area in Pune on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway in the early hours of Monday. Police said the deceased included three persons from a family — a pathologist, Dr Yeshwant Pandurang Mane (56), his wife Sharada (47) and their son Rushikesh Mane (20), all residents of Chunabhatti in Mumbai. Their driver, Ramchandra Krushna Surve (71), a resident of Chunabhatti, was also killed in the mishap.

Police said Mane’s family came from Mhaswad village in Mann taluka of Satara district. Dr Mane’s daughter is a student of a medical college in Mayani in Khatav taluka of Satara. Dr Mane left Mumbai with his family on Sunday and reached Mayani in a car to drop his daughter.

Later, the family visited a temple at Dahiwadi village. Then, they went to their native place in Mhaswad to meet their relatives. Then, in late night, they left Mhaswad and were going towards Mumbai.

Police said that Rushikesh Mane was driving the car. Around 4 am, he is suspected to have lost control over steering, due to which the speeding car collided on a truck on the same route in Jambhulwadi area.

The impact was so severe that all four persons in the car died on the spot. Police said that the front part of the car was badly crushed in the accident.

On receiving the information, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, led by senior inspector Kamlakar Takawale, and senior officers like deputy commissioner of police Basavraj Teli and assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar visited the accident spot.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Sassoon hospital and handed over to the family members after post-mortem. Sources said Dr. Mane operated a pathology lab in Chunabhatti area. His son, Rushikesh, was also studying in a college. Police said that Surve was driving their car initially, but later while returning to Mumbai, Rushikesh took control over the steering.

