Pune: Reserve police constable kills three in firing at Daund

Three persons were killed after a man opened fire at two locations in Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, Pune rural police said, is a constable with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) which is drawn from the State Reserve Police force.

The shooter has been identified as Sanjay Shinde, a constable with the IRB Group 7, while the deceased have been identified as Gopal Shinde, Prashant Pawar and Anil Jadhav, all residents of Daund. The first incident of firing took place at around 2 pm at Nagar Mori area and then at Borawake Nagar, in a span of 15 minutes.

After the firing, the suspect sought refuge at a house and kept threatening to open fire at others. He was later apprehended by the police.

While the exact motive behind the shooting is still unclear, the police said that personal rivalry could be one of the reasons, as one of the deceased was a close relative of the shooter.

“Three persons are confirmed dead in the two incidents of shooting by the same persons. The suspect is attached to the weaponry of the IRB. We are probing into various aspects including the motive, the source of weapon and more,” said an officer from Pune rural police.

