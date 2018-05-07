Three injured as dumper rams into eight cars on Pune-Ahmednagar Road

Other passengers inside several cars that were hit also suffered minor injuries. Express Other passengers inside several cars that were hit also suffered minor injuries. Express

THREE members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured when a speeding dumper rammed into eight cars on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 pm on the Ahmednagar to Pune corridor of the highway.

The dumper carrying crushed stones was on its way to Wagholi. Officers from Lonikand police station said the dumper truck, registered in Maharashtra, hit eight cars in front of Lexicon School.

“The dumper hit the cars either from the side or from the rear. Those vehicles were badly damaged. Three, including a 10-year-old child, from a family were injured. Passengers of some of the other cars that were hit have suffered minor injuries,” an officer from Lonikand police station said.

The three injured have been identified as Vijay Patil, the 10-year-old girl Vrukshavalli Patil, and Rani Vitkar. The driver of the dumper fled the spot after the accident. The officer said: “Some witnesses told us that the driver seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. We have launched a search for the driver and also contacted the owner of the dumper truck.”

The stretch on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, where the accident took place, sees heavy traffic jam throughout

the day. Sunday’s accident led to a traffic jam for over an hour, till the damaged cars were taken away.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App