Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Three Hundred forty-four cadets pass out of NDA

The 344 passing cadets included 238 from the Army, 26 from the Navy and 80 from the Air Force.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 31, 2018 5:18:50 am
Top News

As many as 344 cadets of the 134th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), including 15 from friendly foreign countries, marched past Quarterdeck of the Khetrapal Parade Ground as they passed out of the tri-services academy in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

The 344 passing cadets included 238 from the Army, 26 from the Navy and 80 from the Air Force.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now