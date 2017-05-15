Three held in Pune over two-wheeler thefts: Police

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE PUNE Police have nabbed three people for allegedly stealing two-wheelers. The three were caught while using stolen vehicles, which had fake registration numbers. According to a press statement issued by the Pune Police, Constables Sarfaraz Deshmukh and Mahesh Mandalik were on a vigil at Trimurti Chowk near Bharati Vidyapeeth on May 10. They noticed a 19-year-old boy, Rushikesh Nandure (19), riding a bike, which had a ‘suspicious looking’ number plate.

“It was revealed that the registration number didn’t exist. He had stolen the bike and had been using it for several months. Police have booked him under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him,” said Vijay Singh Gaikwad, Senior Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Similarly, on May 12, the same team got a tip off on an alleged vehicle thief, Dashrath Gaikwad, who was active in Santosh Nagar on Sinhagad Raod. The team investigated the matter and found out that Gaikwad and a juvenile had stolen several bikes in the last three months. The two were nabbed and six stolen bikes were recovered from their possession.

