Pune: Three held for two separate robberies

THE POLICE have arrested three suspected robbers in two separate incidents. The first complaint has been registered by Ritesh Chaudhary, 30. As per the FIR, when he was walking towards Range Hills Road around 3.30 am on Saturday, three men in black jackets stopped him. While one of them asked for directions for Pune stations, the others attacked him, forcing him to hand over his wallet. They took Rs 900 in cash and fled towards Shivajinagar.

Chaudhary immediately filed a complaint with the Mari Aai Gate Police Chowki. The three were spotted near Kamalnayan Bajaj Park, said the police. As the police team tried to approach them, one jumped into an adjacent nullah and fled. The other two were apprehended and have been identified as Akshay Bhosale (23) and Alankar Kamble (20). Cops have launched search for the third suspect, identified as Akash Chandane. The stolen money has also been recovered from them.

In the second incident that took place around same time in Yerawada, 24-year-old Kanhaiyya Yadav has filed an FIR with Yerawada police station. As per the FIR, while Yadav was on his way home in Ramwadi toll booth, he was stopped by two bike-born men. The two assaulted him, snatched his wallet and fled the spot. Aftar Yadav registered the FIR, the police launched a search based on the description given by him. Two suspects — Akshay Salunkhe (22) and Salim Shaikh (22) —been nabbed by the police. Police have also recovered the robbed items from them.