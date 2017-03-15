Three college students die in mishap on under-construction Pune-Nashik road

THREE college students died in a road accident while they were on their way to Ahmednagar district when the car they were travelling in veered off a bridge at the under-construction Pune-Nashik road. The students were on their way to visit Sangamner to celebrate Shiv Jayanti with friends.

Local residents blamed the lack of proper signage on the road for the accident.

The victims were identified as Sanket Bora (19), a student of engineering at MIT Kothrud, and Prathmesh Bhingare (18) and Aditya Tiwari (18), both students of accounting at city-based institutes. The incident took place at 1 am on Tuesday, after the car they were travelling in veered off an old bridge on the under-construction road. As the car remained suspended in the eight-feet space between the old and the new bridge, one of the three students fell to his death on the dry riverbed below. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Sangamner city police station. Bora was a resident of Jamkhed while Bhingare and Tiwari hailed from Sangamner. “They… were 2 kms away from Sangamner when the accident took place,” said a police official,.

“Local residents have often complained about the highway construction company not installing proper signage and this often confuses motorists, especially in the night. Accidents such as these take place because the drivers don’t get to know about the detour through the signage,” said Sunil Navale, a local resident.

