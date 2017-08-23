Three charred to death as car catches fire near Junnar

Three persons were charred to death, after the car they were travelling in caught fire near Junnar, around 95 kilometres from Pune city.(Express Photo) Three persons were charred to death, after the car they were travelling in caught fire near Junnar, around 95 kilometres from Pune city.(Express Photo)

Three persons were charred to death, after the car they were travelling in caught fire near Junnar, around 95 kilometres from Pune city, in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the information given by Aalephata police station in Pune rural jurisdiction, the incident took place around 1.30 am at Vadgaon Anand village, when the three persons identified as Naresh Wagh (40), Dilip Nawale (40) and Bunty Chaskar (25), all residents from Aalephata, were on their way to Otur town.

Inspector Maruti Khedkar, in-chrage of the police station said, “Our primary probe suggests that the Swift Dzire car caught fire, after it hit a roadside curb. The impact of the accident might have led to sparking and subsequent fire. But this will only be confirmed after a technical examination by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The charred bodies of three have been found in the car. It seems that because of the intensity of blaze they could not come out.”

Police said as the car caught fire, some local residents tried to extinguish the blaze but could not rescue the three.

