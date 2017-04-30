Three arrested for ‘trying to extort’ Rs 1 cr from road construction firm

Police said one member is a former activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Police said one member is a former activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Pune city police have arrested three persons for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a private firm constructing public road near Kasturba Gandhi Vasahat on the Ganesh Khind Road. Police have identified the suspects as Omkar Dilip Kadam (35) of Akshay Apartment, Erandwane, Gajendra Tulshiram More (30) of Kasturba Vasahat, Aundh, Suraj Rajendra Dagde (29) of Bibvewadi. Police said Omkar is a former activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitin Prakash Paigude (34), public relation officer of Nikhil Construction Company, has lodged the complaint at the Chatuhrshrungi police station. Police have booked the three suspects under Sections 387, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per the complaint, Omkar and his two accomplices approached Abhijit Choudhary, an engineer with Nikhil Construction Company, at the road construction site near Kasturba Gandhi Vasahat around 12.15 pm on Thursday. They allegedly told Abhijit that quality of the road constructed by his company was not good. They threatened to stop the road construction work using the information sought under RTI Act. It is alleged that Kadam and his aides allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore for taking the RTI application back and allowing the company to carry out the road construction work.

It is further alleged the trio also threatened to beat Abhijit and also take action against the PMC officers who gave this work to his company, if the demand of Rs 1 crore was not fulfilled, police said. Police produced Kadam, More and Dagde before a magistrate court on Saturday. The court granted police custody of the three suspects for one day for investigation. Police said that Kadam and More have a criminal record and offences against them have been registered at Chaturshrigi and Deccan police station.

