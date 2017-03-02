Threat to environment: Bhosari industrial area in Pune, chemical waste dumped in the open

A pond filled with hazardous chemical waste outside an industrial unit in Indrayani Nagar area; above A pond filled with hazardous chemical waste outside an industrial unit in Indrayani Nagar area; above

INDUSTRIAL units, especially small-scale industries, in the Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari industrial area seem to be causing air, water and soil pollution, with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) allegedly looking the other way. The industrial units claim they are helpless as no government body has ensured that basic amenities are provided in the area.

On Wednesday, when The Indian Express visited the Bhosari industrial area, choked nullahs with stagnant chemical waste was a common sight outside the industrial units.

There were some man-made small ‘ponds’ outside the premises of some units. Untreated chemical waste is dumped here and, according to environment activists, percolates through the soil, polluting it.

On why chemical waste was being dumped in such ‘ponds’, the manager of an industrial unit said they had no choice, as there was no nullah close by.

Heaps of hazardous industrial waste — including cloth, polythene bags and sacks soaked in chemical waste — were visible on every stretch of the road in Bhosari, Chinchwad, Indrayani Nagar and Landewadi areas. Every other nullah in the industrial area was either half-constructed or seemed nowhere near completion.

P I Varghese, chairman and managing director of Suvarna Fibrotech, a small-scale industry, said around 75 per cent industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari industrial area use chemicals and then dump the untreated waste in open nullahs.

Electroplating units, as well as units involved in making polyester resins, leather, painting or dye, use chemicals during various stages of processing, he said. “The small-scale industries can’t afford effluent treatment plant because they are very costly. Instead, the government should set up a common effluent treatment plant which will solve the problem,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, executive engineer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said the civic body doesn’t look after the industrial area, though it falls under its jurisdiction.

“It is the MIDC and the MPCB that have to take steps to control pollution in the industrial area. The PCMC has already told the MIDC and the MPCB to take steps to set a up common effluent treatment plant… we have also told them to ensure that the existing nullahs join our nearest sewage treatment plant,” he said.

On the hazardous chemical waste being dumped indiscriminately all over the industrial area, Kulkarni said,”The two state government bodies are supposed to collect the waste and deposit it at their site in Ranjangaon”.

However, Suryakant Doke, regional officer of MPCB, said the board had directed the MIDC to set up a common effluent treatment plant a long time ago. “The MIDC has to take the necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar, a resident of Indrayani Nagar area, claimed that the protection of environment and preservation of rivers was the state government’s top priority. “Now that we have captured power in PCMC and our party is in power in the state government, we will do everything possible to set up a common effluent treatment plant,” he said, adding that pollution in the industrial area has worsened over the years.