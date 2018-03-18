Thousands pay tribute at Chhatrapati Sambhaji memorial

Amid heavy police deployment, thousands of people paid tribute at the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in Vadhu Budruk on Saturday. (Express Photo) Amid heavy police deployment, thousands of people paid tribute at the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in Vadhu Budruk on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Thousands of people paid tribute at the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk village on the occasion of Balidan Smaran Din, the death anniversary of the Maratha king, on Saturday. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was killed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1689.

Senior ministers, officials and MLAs were present at the memorial.

An incident at Vadhu Budruk is believed to have been the trigger behind the violent clashes near villages in Pune on January 1, when lakhs of Dalits had come to the Jaystambh in Perne village to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Marathas believe it was their ancestors who defied the orders of Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk. However, as per a Dalit narrative, Govind (Mahar) Gaikwad, a 17th century Dalit figure, performed the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj.

