Thousands of aspirants for govt jobs to march from Pune to Mumbai

THOUSANDS of youths preparing for government recruitment exams across the state will hold a long march from Pune to Mumbai between May 19 and 24 to press for various demands, including filling up over two lakh vacant positions and conducting a judicial inquiry into scams in recruitment processes. The march will start from the Deccan Gymkhana riverbed in Pune on May 19 and will conclude at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on May 24. Organisers of the long march said it was unaffiliated to any political party and was meant to highlight some long-pending demands of those aspiring for government jobs. The march will be held in the night to avoid any inconvenience to people during the day, they said.

“We are demanding that over two lakh vacant positions be filled in phased manner. There are several scams that have come to light in these processes… the dummy candidate racket, Optical Mark Recognition system rigging… and teacher recruitment scam, to name a few. We demand that these scams be separately looked into by a judicial committee. Also, there are many people who have got government jobs via fraudulent means, and we are demanding they should be dismissed from services,” said Akshay Nargade, one of the organisers.

Yogesh Jadhav, a civil services aspirant who was the whistleblower in the state-wide dummy candidate racket, is also one of the organisers of the long march. On the need for such a march, he said, “The system of recruitment, which is the building block of the government, has very serious flaws. There is very little will on the part of leaders to act in that direction. The long march is an attempt to put forward all our demands before the government and the people of Maharashtra.”

