This summer, groundwater stock good in Pune, Konkan

Groundwater stocks in Pune and Konkan belts have been good this summer with the water table having dipped in only 45 of 104 talukas in the two regions. But the situation is less encouraging in Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur regions, where groundwater reserves have depleted considerably this summer.

The latest assessment of groundwater reserves in Maharashtra carried out by the Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA) found that in 252 talukas comprising 10,521 villages the water table has depleted by more than 1 m. Up to 976 villages reported the sharpest fall in groundwater levels: more than 3 m, largely in Marathwada and Vidarbha areas.

The GSDA assessed 3,920 wells covering 353 talukas in March 2018. The agency assesses groundwater reserves four times a year. The pre- and post-monsoon assessments are the most crucial. On the basis of March and October data, the government firms up its water management plans for summer months and rest of the year, respectively.

In the latest assessment, 112 talukas reported the steepest fall in groundwater levels: by 50 per cent since the 2017 monsoon. A drop in water table by 30-40 per cent was observed in 80 talukas; 45 talukas reported a slide of 20-30 per cent and 97 talukas showed a drop of up to 20 per cent.

Below-normal rainfall during the 2017 monsoon is being blamed for the water levels in aquifers declining, particularly in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. “Last year, 21 talukas in Aurangabad, 26 in Amravati and 34 in Nagpur regions received rainfall 30 per cent less than normal, affecting groundwater recharge. Adding to this was the misuse of water resources for farming,” said a geologist who took part in the assessment. In comparison, only one taluka in Konkan and seven in Pune received less rainfall during that monsoon.

