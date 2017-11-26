This ‘Movember’, Pune runners lead first-of-its-kind marathon in India

Movember is an annual worldwide event held every November, when men grow their facial hair to raise awareness for men’s health issues such as testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Movember is an annual worldwide event held every November, when men grow their facial hair to raise awareness for men’s health issues such as testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

Today, a group of Pune runners, who have been growing their moustaches and beards for a good cause, will come together to participate in India's first 'Movember Run'.

Race director Dr Prasun Mishra, who is an ENT doctor and part of the running group, said, “We have been running together for about five years… all of us individually have done full 42-km marathons. Movember was our way of giving back to the society, and focusing on men’s health.”

In the run-up to the occasion, health awareness lectures were conducted by prostate and cancer experts. “Runners in our group also spoke about the various aspects of long distance running…,” said Mishra.

He added that men needed to speak more openly about health issues. “People usually say, how can men ever have a problem? They should come out and discuss their issues,” he added. Of the nearly 850 registered participants in the run, many are women.

The event will begin at 6 am from VIBGYOR High School, NIBM. Proceeds from the entry fee will be donated to ‘Shreevatsa’ — a special child care centre run by SOFOSH— as well as Movember Worldwide, a global organisation for the cause.

