Thirty-six Bangladeshi nationals with ‘suspicious documents’ held from Buddhavihars in Pune district

The Pune Rural Police have detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals from different parts of the district for allegedly living illegally in India.

The “illegal” Bangladeshi migrants were picked up from Daund, Yevat, Wadgaon Nimbalkar and Baramati, said police sources. Some of them were found to be living as bhikkhus (priests) in Buddhavihars.

Personnel from the anti-terrorist cell of the Pune Rural Police first nabbed 15 Bangladeshi nationals from a Buddhavihar in Patas in Daund taluka. The suspects had allegedly been living in India illegally for the past one year. Police teams then picked up Bangladeshi nationals from Kurkumbh village and Malegaon in Baramati. Some documents found in the possession of the detained men were fake and suspicious, said police.

Offences were registered against the “illegal” Bangladeshi migrants at Daund, Yevat and Baramati rural police stations on Saturday. Police are investigating how the Bangladeshi nationals came to the Buddhavihars in Pune district. While the suspects told police that they had come here to preach Buddhism, investigators are trying to ascertain why they came to India and how they obtained illegal Indian identity documents. In March this year, in a joint operation, officials of the central intelligence agencies, Military Intelligence and the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested several illegal Bangladeshi migrants from Raigad and Pune, including three Bangladeshi nationals who were suspected to have provided logistical support and financial help to members of the banned outfit Ansarulla Bangla Team (ABT), which is a ‘front organisation’ for Al-Qaeda.

The ATS had recovered identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and Voters’ IDs from the trio, which they had procured by submitting bogus documents at the respective government offices. The trio were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code, Passport Act, the Foreigners Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

A 41-year-old man from Khargar in Navi Mumbai was also arrested in connection with the case in March, for allegedly helping the illegal Bangladeshi migrants procure Aadhaar cards and PAN cards by submitting bogus documents.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App