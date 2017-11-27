They dough it better: Pune’s favourite Kayani Bakery reopens

The bakery opened on Saturday. (Express Photo) The bakery opened on Saturday. (Express Photo)

(By Shreyashi Roy and Rakshita Sareen)

After a month of remaining shut, Pune’s famed Kayani Bakery is back in business. The beloved manufacturers of a variety of biscuits, cakes and bread reopened on Saturday, much to the delight of the residents of Pune, who milled into the 62-year-old bakery since morning.

“I have been coming here for 25-30 years and I regularly buy biscuits and cakes from here. I’m very happy that it has reopened again. While it was shut, I was buying less biscuits than usual, from other places,” said K Maniraj, a resident of Vishrantwadi, who makes sure that he buys something from the bakery when he is in the area. “I only heard at 4.30 pm on Friday that the injunction is in place and that the PCB could not get a stay on the original order. I rushed here immediately to start preparing for the opening,” said Rustam Kayani, one of the five partners in the bakery.

On Saturday, the bakery, which was crowded as usual, was selling only part of its usual fare. From Monday onwards, everything that it usually offers will be available. According to Kayani, the bakery manufactured around 30 per cent less than what they would on a usual Saturday, making only 360 kg of Shrewsbury biscuits as opposed to more than 500 kilos on a normal Saturday. Around 1,000 cakes were also made, although the usual number is nearly 1,800. Kayani said that this was because they had so little time to prepare.

Smita Advani, a customer, said she has been buying the bakery products since 1974. “Even after shifting to Delhi, I come here once a year to buy my favourite wine biscuit, ginger biscuits and Mawa cake. I’m in town for five days and I read in the newspaper that Kayani Bakery was reopening today so i came here,” said Advani.

