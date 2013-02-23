There are terror modules… we stopped some,this got through

Stating that action will be taken against every terror module operating in the country,National Security Advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon on Friday said terror elements were developing capabilities like intelligence and security agencies,and adapting to offset the offensive against them.

Speaking to the media about Thursdays bomb blasts in Hyderabad,he said,There are different terror modules (operating in India). They try and strike. We have managed to stop some of them (from carrying out attacks),but this one got through.

The NSA said investigations in the case have started. Dont jump to conclusions. Once we know things,we will share them with the public, said Menon,who was at Symbiosis Institute of International Studies,Lavale campus to inaugurate a Chair named after former Union Foreign secretary late Ram Sathe.

Asked about the status of the proposed National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC),Menon said consultations in this regard were still on.

Earlier,delivering a talk on India and her neighbours,Menon said maritime security was crucial.

Aspects like trade,energy and security are closely linked with maritime security considering the vast presence of the Indian Ocean around the country. There has been active quest for diplomacy with Singapore,Maldives and other such countries to address the issue effectively, he said.

Hinting at relaxing visa norms for students,researchers and scholars,Menon said extensive use of Information Technology would be done to ensure hassle-free visas.

