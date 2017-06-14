Theft at Atre’s residence: Minor detained, stolen items recovered in Pune

A 16-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the theft of cellphones and electronic storage devices from the bungalow of renowned vocalist Prabha Atre off Jangli Maharaj Road on Sunday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of Sunday in the bungalow where Atre (84), a classical vocalist from the Kirana Gharana, runs an academy of music and allied arts.

According to police, two cellphones, two hard disks, one pen drive and other accessories were stolen from her residence. According to the Deccan police, the theft took place at about 4.30 am on Sunday while the singer was doing her riyaz. While the Deccan police started their probe in the case, the Crime Branch was also conducting a parallel probe.

The police teams got crucial leads from the footage of a security camera installed on the premises. The Crime Branch also received a tip-off from informants, about the person involved in the crime coming to Shivaji Bridge to sell the stolen goods. A trap was laid in the area on Tuesday and the teenager was nabbed.

The stolen items were recovered from him, said police “The minor has been detained for theft in the past, when he was 12 years old. He is an orphan and comes from a very poor background,” said a police officer. The probe was conducted by the Crime Branch team led by Senior Inspector Nitin Bhosale Patil, and the tip-off was received from the informants of constables Shrikant Waghawale and Irfan Momin. The recovered items were returned to Atre on Tuesday evening.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App