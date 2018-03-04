Theatre, stand-up show among the top line-up of events

The all-women stand-up show will act as the curtain raiser, which will be followed by the season finale of Casting Couch with Amey Wagh and Nipun Dharmadhikari, who will interview actor Radhika Apte. (Source: Radhika Apte/Instagram) The all-women stand-up show will act as the curtain raiser, which will be followed by the season finale of Casting Couch with Amey Wagh and Nipun Dharmadhikari, who will interview actor Radhika Apte. (Source: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

FROM FEMINIST theatre to women-only comedy shows; public interviews with actresses to ‘art’ parties, the city will see various events, many of which are debuts, on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Like the ‘Secret Marathi Stand-Up’, where three woman comedians will take over the stage. Actor-director and co-founder of Bhartiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa), Sarang Sathaye, said the show is trying to make a point. “Unfortunately, there are not many women in the field of comedy… It’s not that women are not funny… perceptions need to change. Our country needs a lot of catching up to do in terms of women empowerment. That’s why we need more such events,” he said.

The all-women stand-up show will act as the curtain raiser, which will be followed by the season finale of Casting Couch with Amey Wagh and Nipun Dharmadhikari, who will interview actor Radhika Apte. This will not be a regular interview, it will be a parody of the standard celebrity interviews and is more of a ‘roast comedy’.

“It’s more of a ‘soft’ roast… The first-ever session of Casting Couch was with Radhika Apte, in which she got angry and walked off, though not literally. So, on Women’s Day, we are bringing her back and offering her an apology. This is sort of an apology for all women who might have been offended at what men say,” he said.

A bold performance piece, Thoda Dhyaan Se, is also coming to the city for the first time since its inception five years ago.

TIFA Working Studios is hosting the show, which is a satirical guide to how women must behave in society to avoid trouble. The show, which has been staged in several cities across India and internationally as well, derives its content from the things women deal with on a daily basis and the norms they have to conform to — all in the name of “safety”.

The do-it-yourself artistic space isn’t too far either, with many art groups having organised art parties on Women’s Day. The events include GroupArtCircle’s Women’s Day Special ‘Pallete Knife party’ at the Indigo Deli in Koregaon Park. Open to all women, the party will allow women to paint freely while drinking wine and socialising.

And while the ‘dance and be merry’ events are too many to count, there are also events for those who want to help the less advantaged. One such event is ‘Service through Six Yards’ organised by Baner’s Pagdandi. “We regularly organise clothes donation drives. Since it’s Women’s Day, we decided to organise one for the underprivileged women who live in nearby slum pockets. The NGO we are working with, clothesforhelp.org, suggested we collect saris… We started collecting on February 22 and have received a great response,” said Vishal Pipraiya, co-owner of Pagdandi.

