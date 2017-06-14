The talking point: Will Tukaram Mundhe show up at PCMC panel meet?

Tukaram Mundhe.Last month, PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale had written a letter to Mundhe, urging him to attend the panel meeting and listen to the grievances of PCMC corporators and residents regarding PMPML services Tukaram Mundhe.Last month, PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale had written a letter to Mundhe, urging him to attend the panel meeting and listen to the grievances of PCMC corporators and residents regarding PMPML services

THE Standing Committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is expecting that PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Tukaram Mundhe will finally make an appearance at Wednesday’s panel meeting.

The civic body wants certain clarifications before extending financial assistance to the transport organisation. Last month, PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale had written a letter to Mundhe, urging him to attend the panel meeting and listen to the grievances of PCMC corporators and residents regarding PMPML services. In the last four meetings, the PCMC panel had been telling the representatives from the transport body to that they expect Mundhe’s presence at the meetings, instead of junior officials.

The panel chief added that if Mundhe hears them out just once, they would extend the Rs 6-crore financial assistance to PMPML. In last week’s PMPML board meeting too, Savale had urged Mundhe to attend the meeting, so as to discuss issues relating to PMPML services face to face.

“We have also told them that we need some clarification regarding approval of certain funds. Once our doubts are clarified, we will immediately sanction the amount,” she said. However, Savale added that Mundhe has not yet confirmed his attendance. “During last week’s PMPML board meeting, he had said that he will convey his decision to the PCMC commissioner. Till Tuesday evening, we did not receive any confirmation from Mundhe,” she said.

“He is a honest officer, but he should show respect to people and people’s representatives,” she added.

Speaking to Newsline last week, Mundhe had said that there were competent officers in PMPML, who can clear all the doubts raised by PCMC panel. He, however, did not reveal whether he will attend the meeting or not. PMPML sources said Mundhe has apparently not made up his mind.

“It seems to be an ego clash between PCMC and PMPML. Both the parties should make up and work in the interest of the city,” said activist Shridhar Chalkha.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App