The Slambook

Name: Surabhi More

Studying:

Sociology at Fergusson College.

Songs I cannot stop listening to:

I love listening to old numbers. A few of my favourites are Lag ja gale from the movie Woh Kaun Thi and Ajeeb dastan hai yeh from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

Film I can watch again and again:

3 Idiots,The Vow and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun…!

Fad First:

Drama

In my free time:

I either hang around with friends,cook or make some handicraft items to decorate my room. That I do quite often actually.

When I bunk college,I am usually at:

Mad Over Donuts or at a restaurant on FC Road like Savera,Vaishali or Goodluck Cafe.

Style statement:

According to me,it is about feeling comfortable and confident with the attire I am wearing. I generally go around in summer dresses or casuals.

Five years from now:

More than being successful,I want to see myself as a happy person with my loved ones around me.

A perfect date:

Well,I believe in simplicity. Somehow,expensive places dont lure me. So a perfect date according to me would be somewhere quiet and pleasant.

Speed Dials:

Mother,father and brother.

Rolled on the floor laughing:

Last year,we used to rehearse till late for Firodiya Karandak,

a drama competition. One night,after rehearsals,our cultural head handed me and my friend the keys of the rehearsing hall and asked us to give them to the professor-in-charge before

entering the hostel. Both of us completely forgot and returned to the hostel with the keys,going straight to bed. Next morning when we woke up,my call log had 20 missed calls from

college authorities and several text messages. Since we did not submit the keys,some of the classes remained locked and the early morning lectures did not take place. We were called in

the office and the professor-in-charge blasted us for our irresponsibility. The incident is not something we are proud off,

but whenever we talk about it,we just cannot stop ourselves from laughing shamelessly.

Food Love:

Panipuri,aloo parantha made by my mother and uthapa.

