The Many Faces of Ravana

Chandigarh

Sunil Sharma of the Shri Ram Leela Committee,Sector 17,has been playing Ravana for the last six years. A veteran of the Ramlila for 32 years,he has played various other roles and earned a place in the India Book of Records. His Ravana often arrives on horseback,brandishing a sword and a bow. A local fashion institute designs Sharmas costume,the thrust being on making Ravana a spectacular presence. This year,the costume costs Rs 46,000, says Sharma.

Not one but 10 artistes represent the demon king in Ravan Azaad Dramatic Club,Sector 20s Ramlila. The star Ravana is Ashok Chaudhary,whose booming laugh as he rides in on a motorcycle,is one of the attractions of the show. Chaudhary,a PWD employee with the Haryana government,has been playing Ravana for 28 years.

Delhi

Ravana is portrayed through Kathakali dance in Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendras Ramayana. The dance form,which originated in Kerala,presents a layered reference to Ravana,who also belongs to the southern part of the Indian sub-continent. In his dancers gear,the Ravana here is a contrast to Rama and Lakshman,who wear the simple robes of forest people.

Mumbai

The actors who play the epic villain reflect the changing character of Mumbai. Sewri was an industrial area that drove Mumbais economy until the service sector took over. The landscape is ringed by new constructions that used to be factories and mills. The first organisers of Ramlila in the city were workers from Sewri. The tradition continues though the areas workers have been pushed towards the city fringes . Now,actors from UP perform here.

The Ravana at Girgaum Chowpatty follows the traditional look in his regal,though blingy,costume,nine heads attached to the actor,lavish moustaches and long hair. Ramlila was first performed here in 1964.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App