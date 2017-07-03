Tennis player Gargi Pawar’s father found dead

Pramod, a native of Barshi, was into furniture business. His daughter Gargi is a national tennis player who won the ATF Asian U-14 series tennis tournament in Hyderabad in May last year. (Representational Image) Pramod, a native of Barshi, was into furniture business. His daughter Gargi is a national tennis player who won the ATF Asian U-14 series tennis tournament in Hyderabad in May last year. (Representational Image)

Pramod Pawar (45), father of national tennis player Gargi Pawar, was found dead near the Lexicon International School in Wagholi, on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, in the early hours of Sunday.

An accidental death (AD) case has been registered at the Lonikand police station. Police have, however, initiated the investigation to confirm the cause behind his death. Family members suspect foul play and believe that Pawar’s death may not be due to a road accident. Primary investigation by the police has revealed that Pramod, a resident of Kothrud, went to Koregaon Park area to party with his friends on Saturday night. He left the party around 2 am, but did not return home.

Meanwhile, some citizens found Pramod lying on the road, along with a damaged two-wheeler in Wagholi and they rushed him to a hospital and also informed the police. Soon, a team of Lonikand police reached the spot. But Pramod was pronounced dead by then.

Police inspector Sarjerao Patil of Loni Kand police station said that prima facie, it appeared to be an accident. “We are investigating other angles too,” he said. Police said that medical reports show injuries on Pramod’s chest. A family member of Pramod said that his death was under suspicious circumstances as some data from his cellphone was deleted. The postmortem was conducted at the Sassoon hospital.

Pramod, a native of Barshi, was into furniture business. His daughter Gargi is a national tennis player who won the ATF Asian U-14 series tennis tournament in Hyderabad in May last year.

