Tempo driver killed in Pune-Mumbai Expressway mishap

A tempo collided on a trailer near Borghat on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning. The tempo driver, identified as Dhanaji Shelar (23), resident of Wagholi, died in the mishap.

Police said Shelar was heading towards Mumbai when he lost control and rammed his tempo into a trailer moving ahead of him. The impact was so severe that Shelar died on the spot. Meanwhile, the flow of traffic from Pune to Mumbai slowed due to this incident. It took about an hour for the highway police to bring the traffic situation to normal.

