Temperature in Pune drops to 8 degree Celsius

November and December have been exceptionally cold, with frequent dips in temperature, caused by certain weather conditions, according to the IMD.

The mercury plummeted further on Thursday, as the minimum temperature in Pune was recorded at 8 degree Celsius. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the temperature is likely fall further, and touch the 7 degrees Celsius mark over the next 48 hours, particularly on January 7. After that day, it is likely to hover between 8 and 9 degree Celsius till January 11.

Incidentally, the city has witnessed colder days in the past; Pune recorded 5.3 degree Celsius in January 2011 and 5.8 degree Celsius in January 2008. The current winter season has seen the mercury falling below the 10 degree Celsius mark quite frequently.

An active western disturbance in the upper Himalayan region has created a cold wave-like situation in various parts of the country. Clear skies in Maharashtra and cold northerly winds from the upper Himalayan region has triggered a significant drop in temperature in various parts of Maharashtra.

Other than Pune, cities such as Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Aurangabad have also experienced low temperatures.