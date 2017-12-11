Telecom fraud: Calls worth Rs 45.5 lakh in 7 days, to 63 countries

The CBI sleuths suspect fraudsters to have done it by hacking the system and taking help from BSNL insiders. (File/Photo) The CBI sleuths suspect fraudsters to have done it by hacking the system and taking help from BSNL insiders. (File/Photo)

THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked an engineer with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Pune, and director of a Jaipur-based telecom solutions firm, in connection with a fraud in which international calls to 63 countries were made in a period of seven days, generating a bill of Rs 45 lakh. The CBI sleuths suspect fraudsters to have done it by hacking the system and taking help from BSNL insiders.

The Anti Corruption Bureau of the CBI in Pune was conducting a preliminary enquiry into some facts brought to their notice by the BSNL officials about the sequence of events between March and May last year. The BSNL had provided a Primary Rate Interface (PRI) line to the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) for an interactive helpline, for which only incoming call facility was made available. The PRI lines are generally provided to users which require multiple telephones lines.

The line provided to the MSCERT was being operated by an NGO named Shyamchi Aai Foundation, which had further outsourced the technical operation to a Jaipur-based telecom solutions firm. The line was used in March and April, for which total bills of over Rs 12,000 were generated, including charges for delay in payment. The line was disconnected on May 19 last year because of the outstanding bills.

During May, when the BSNL’s revenue wing officials checked the line, it could not be connected. The BSNL authorities received a shock when the bill for the month of May was generated and it was of Rs 45.5 lakh. BSNL authorities set up a committee to probe the matter. The observation from the committee were subsequently submitted to the CBI. The committee found that between May 1 and May 7, calls worth Rs 45.5 lakh were made to 63 countries. One parameter of the PRI line, called the SR3, was removed from the system, which enabled the international calling. A primary probe suggested that this was not possible without insider involvement and a woman sub-divisional engineer (SDE) was identified.

A CBI official said, “The suspects from the Jaipur-based firm had accessed the PRI line for making calls with mala fide and fraudulent intention to misuse the system provided to Shyamchi Aai Foundation, by the method of system hacking, which has resulted into a bill amounting to Rs 45.5 lakh. It was pointed out that when contacted, officials from the Jaipur-based firm did not respond to the calls. The data that could have been shared by fraudsters to foreign nations using the said PRI Line is also not known and that may be against national interest. Thus, a criminal offence has been registered against the woman engineer, the director of the Jaipur-based firm and some unidentified BSNL employees. We are now trying to probe how the system was hacked into and how the insiders helped the suspects.”

The CBI has filed the case under section 13 (2)Prevention of Corruption Act (Criminal misconduct by public servant) and Information Technology Act section 66 (System hacking).

