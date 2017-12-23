Teenage student arrested, five minors held for ‘raping’ 8-year-old girl for five months

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Pune City Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth and detained five minor boys, aged between six and 12 years, over the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted several times over a period of five months. The incident came to light when the girl was taken to a doctor on Thursday after she complained of stomach pain, said the police.

The victim’s mother has lodged an FIR at the Kondhwa police station. When a police team, including woman constables, spoke to the girl, she named the main accused, Mustafa Absul Rajjak Mujawar, and the five boys, all of whom live in her neighbourhood in Kondhwa. The police also took the girl to Sassoon hospital for a medical test and treatment.

The Police have arrested Mujawar and detained the five boys under sections 376 (d), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Mujawar is a college student while the other boys study in the same school as the victim, said police.

The girl was sexually assaulted for the first time in August, when Mujawar came to her residence and convinced her to go with him by promising to give her sweets, said the police. He, along with the five boys, took her to a construction site in Kondhwa where Mujawar and some of the minors allegedly raped the girl.

Police Sub-Inspector A Gore of the Kondhwa police station, the investigation officer, said Mujawar was produced in a court on Friday. “The court remanded him in police custody till December 28 for further investigation. The minors detained in the case have been lodged in an observation home,” said Gore.

