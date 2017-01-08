Teenage boy falls inside drainage hole, search on

A teenage boy is suspected to have fallen inside an open drainage hole near Ambil Odha slums on Saturday morning. Police have identified the boy as Ganesh Kishor Chandne (16), resident of Ambil Odha slums. The fire brigade launched a search and rescue operation soon after receiving information around 10 am. However, the firemen could not find him till reports last came in.

Police said that Ganesh is a student of Class IX at a local school. While he was playing with friends, he slipped and fell into an open drainage chamber. His friends informed his family members. MP Vandana Chavan also visited the spot where the incident took place.