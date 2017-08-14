Teen who saved 10-year-old girl from drowning felicitated

A Class Vth student, Muskan Pathan, fell into the flooding Kukadi Canal when Vaibhav jumped to save her. Express A Class Vth student, Muskan Pathan, fell into the flooding Kukadi Canal when Vaibhav jumped to save her. Express

Vaibhav Gaikwad (13), who was in the news recently for saving a 10-year-old girl from drowning in Kukadi Canal, Junnar, has been felicitated by the USK Foundation. A Class Vth student at Jagdamba School, Jadhavwadi, Muskan Pathan, was passing near the Kukadi Canal on her way back home from school.

The canal was flooded due to heavy rainfall and she fell into the waters. While other students raised an alarm, Vaibhav flung into the water and saved Muskan. Dr Usha Kakade of the foundation said, “Instead of just being a spectator, Vaibhav took a major step and saved Muskan from drowning. I will recommend his name for the national awards.”

Expressing his gratitude, Vaibhav said, “When I saw Muskan drowning, I jumped into the water without a second thought. I could see her hands in the canal. While saving her, I held a nearby tree but that too was uprooted due to the force of water. Later, I managed to hold on to another tree and brought Muskan out of the flow. The strong flow of the water was tiring but I am happy that I could save her life.”

