Techie murder: Pune cops get ‘crucial leads’ from family

Following the information given by her family members, the Pune Rural police have got some crucial leads in the murder case of 23-year-old software engineer Antara Das. Das hailed from Behela near Kolkata in West Bengal and worked as a software engineer for Capgemini in Talwade. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Friday, after Das had left office and was walking through KNB Chowk, when the assailant chased her and attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

A motorcyclist, who was passing through the area on his way home from work and rushed Das to a hospital, had told the police that Das was being followed by a youth, who is suspected to have attacked her, at a footpath near KNB Chowk in Talwade. He, however, could not see the assailant’s face. Das had sustained a series of stab injuries on her neck and head, and was found by the witness lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

A senior officer from Pune rural police said, “Her family members reached Pune on Saturday. They have given us a lot of information, which can help us find the assailant.” “Das had completed her education from Kolkata had pursued an advanced technical training in software engineering from Bangalore before joining the Pune-based company. She had joined the company six months ago and was living as a paying guest in Pradhikaran area. We have spoken to her father Debananda Das, her twin sister, among others.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dehu Road division) Barkat Mujawar said, “We have formed teams to probe the case, who are working on various angles.”

According to the police, as of now, the robbery angle has been ruled out as none of the valuables were robbed from her. The police have also been scanning footages from various security cameras installed in the area. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Capgemini said, “We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of our employee. We stand with the family in this hour of loss and are extending all possible support to the investigation authorities.”

Family says a youth was harassing Antara

Sources said that family members of Antara Das have told the investigating officers about a youth who had met her during her stay in Bengaluru for training and who had been allegedly harassing her through calls and messages. The police said that a team has been sent to Bangalore to probe into the possibility.