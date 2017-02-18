Techie murder: Infosys gives over Rs 1 cr compensation to Rasila family

Father of murdered Infosys employee Rasila Raju, OP Raju (green shirt) along with her relatives and members of the Pune Malayalee Federation receive the compensation cheque from Infosys officials. Arul Horizon Father of murdered Infosys employee Rasila Raju, OP Raju (green shirt) along with her relatives and members of the Pune Malayalee Federation receive the compensation cheque from Infosys officials. Arul Horizon

FAMILY members of Infosys employee Rasila Raju O P, who was murdered by a security guard on the company premises on January 29, on Friday got a monetary compensation of over Rs 1 crore from the company. On Wednesday, the family had submitted a “memorandum of agreement” for compensation at the Infosys company for seeking legal dues, statuary dues, provident fund, gratuity, insurance compensation and “ex-gratia” payment, all amounting to Rs 1.25 crore approximately.

Accordingly, Infosys officials handed over the cheques to Rasila’s father Raju O P and brother Lajin Kumar in the presence of members of the Pune Malayalee Federation. Family members said although they have got the compensation from Infosys, they expect the company to conduct proper inquiry against the “seniors” whom they alleged “were harassing Rasila at workplace”. Raju O P said Rasila had complained to her family about alleged harassment by some of her seniors in the company, due to which she wanted a transfer to Bengaluru. Family wants this issue to be thoroughly investigated.

On Thursday, Rasila’s family members had a meeting with Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. Family members told Shukla that they hoped the accused security guard, Bhaven Bharali Saikiya (27), arrested in this case will be given death penalty. Family also expressed that senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam be appointed as special public prosecutor in this case.