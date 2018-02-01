Pune based mountaineering team to scale Mt Kangchenjunga, clean en route

A team of about 20 to 25 mountaineers will attempt the trek, titled ‘Mount Kangchenjunga Eco Expedition 2019’ around April or May next year. (Wikimedia common) A team of about 20 to 25 mountaineers will attempt the trek, titled ‘Mount Kangchenjunga Eco Expedition 2019’ around April or May next year. (Wikimedia common)

A TEAM of city-based mountaineering group Giripremi is attempting to take the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan to Mount Kangchenjunga, world’s third tallest and India’s tallest peak. The team has taken up the initiative of cleaning the trekking route and glaciers. They would also collect and study the samples of local flora and fauna. The expedition will be officially announced on February 4 by Jamling Norgay, son of Tenzing Norgay, the first sherpa to summit highest peak in the world — Mount Everest — in 1953.

A team of about 20 to 25 mountaineers, who claim to be country’s first civilian team form Maharashtra, will attempt the trek, titled ‘Mount Kangchenjunga Eco Expedition 2019’ around April or May next year. The mountaineering group has already summitted six over 8,000-metre peaks across the world, and this will be their latest attempt. While nearly 4,500 mountaineers have attempted a summit to Everest, only 200 trekkers from across the world have, so far, attempted to climb the 8,596-metre-high peak located along the Sikkim-Nepal borders.

About their preparation for the expedition, team leader Umesh Zirpe said, “We are studying previous expeditions to understand the reasons behind their failure. Our team will visit the base camp of Mount Kangchenjunga to take a stock of the available basic facilities, like hospital.” The mountaineering group claimed that Mount Everest expedition is slightly less challenging with respect to the slope, particularly during the descent, which makes it one of the toughest treks. “Only a handful of the treks to Kangchenjunga have been successful. The time taken to scale the mountain and return to the base requires over 24 hours, testing both the trekkers’ stamina and skills,” said the team.

Zirpe said, “The last lap of the trek, which will commence from the final camp to the summit, takes around 12 to 14 hours. This covers areas known to experience severe avalanches, which adds to the risk. The descending trek takes 12 hours too. With minimum oxygen supply, only the trekkers who are mentally and physically strong can successfully complete this over 24-hour trek.”

Zirpe added that he has carried out a basic reiki of the routes and locality, both from Indian and Nepalese side of the trek. The expedition has called upon scientists and experts from the fields of geography, geology, botany and others wanting to study the area. Tentatively, the cost of the expedition is estimated to be over Rs 2 crore. Giripremi has urged corporates to help the cause.

A professor of geography at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, Avinash Kandekar, will trek to the base camp for the second time to study the geomorphology of a mountain of this repute and altitude. In 2012, he was a part of the same Giripremi team that had successfully summitted Mount Everest . Kandekar said, “This time, we will undertake wide-scale studies of the area, including understanding the hydrochemistry from water samples from the area, identifying and studying the bacteria thriving there, among others. We will also gather water and soil samples at varying altitudes.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App