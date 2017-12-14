Team of 10 cyclists to set off on 2,000-km expedition today

On Day 1, the team will cover 80 km, from Pune to Khalapur. On Day 1, the team will cover 80 km, from Pune to Khalapur.

A team of 10 cyclists ‘Maratha warriors’ will set off on a Pune to Wagah border cycle expedition on Thursday, spanning 2,000 km across four states in 18 days.

Pradynesh Molak, one of the cyclists, said, “This is our tribute to the Indian Army. We plan to go to various schools and appeal to students there to join the armed forces.”

The team has appealed to other cyclists to join them on the first day of the expedition, which will cover a distance of 80 km, from Pune to Khalapur.

“Most of the members in the team are either businessmen or employed at private firms. A majority of them are in the 30-40 age group, said 24-year-old Molak, who is also a co-founder of Ziva art studios.

“While most of us have done expeditions across Leh-Ladakh, three members of the team have been on a 10,000-km expedition across three countries from Pune to Singapore. This year, we have decided to educate our youngsters to join the armed forces,” Molak said, adding that they will be cycling across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab.

