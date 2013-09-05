Learning never stops and one encounters unexpected treasures along the way

Snober Sataravala,Assistant Professor,St Miras College for Girls

To single out one teacher is an injustice to the wonderful human beings who moulded my life. Many of them are not alive but I hope a little of their soul continues through me. However,there have been the odd few who at times made some us feel small and inadequate and that taught me a valuable lesson. People are precious. Their feelings are valuable. I learnt from Miss Irani who believed in me even though I was a naughty girl,almost failing academically. She taught me how to work hard so that in one year I changed forever and stood third in my school in Class X and won the best all-rounder prize. There was no looking back after that.

During my Masters at Nowrosjee Wadia College,I met my teacher,friend,philosopher and now PhD guide Dr Prabha Sampath. If I loved reading before,after her,the romance with William Shakespeare matured like wine…red and heady. Passion and surrender to literature becomes a compulsion and I am sure others,perhaps even some of my students as well,have discovered that love. Learning never stops and one encounters unexpected treasures along the way. During my PhD work at University of Pune,I met Prof Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak from Columbia University,New York,who was crucial to my study but difficult to understand. I would nag and grumble at my teacher Dr Aniket Jaaware to discuss her theories in class and he would ignore me. Yet,as I sat and listened to Prof Gayatri share her knowledge,I felt so fortunate.

So who do I thank? The nursery school teacher who made me feel loved or the college teachers who helped me fall in love. All of them.

Role of the teacher in imparting value education remains as significant as ever

Smita S Kunde,Teacher,Nowrosjee Wadia College

Last week,my husband sent me a clip about a school teacher whose deep concern for her students transformed the life of one of the boys in her class. It was very easy for me to put a face to this teacher,for,such intensely dedicated teachers have fortunately been a part of my life right from my school days,through college and university. Our teachers may not have been vocal about their love for us but their actions were proof enough of their deep involvement in everything that they did. Whether it was my Class IV teacher who was a firm disciplinarian or my Math teacher whose own pure love for the subject created a confidence in all of us  they all made us feel cared for. Then there were my teachers at Plus Two and undergraduate levels who encouraged us to think independently,preparing us to face the large world through lively sessions in class and their friendly approach outside the class.

Terms such as communication skills and soft skills may not have been popular then,but we imbibed these skills by merely emulating our teachers.

The years at the university,under the influence of true scholars who took the effort to coax us into higher realms of learning,were a unique bliss. One doesnt require rocket science to realise it was the sheer commitment of these ‘gurus that enriched our days of learning in every sense. Their intention was not only to turn out well-informed individuals but more so to mould the character of the students through learning,for it is said that learning should bring about a change in the learner.

Today,innumerable sources of information easily available to students all over appear to fall short of achieving this goal and the role of the teacher in imparting value education remains as significant as ever. How greatly indebted I am to my teachers for the way they considered their task a mission and a service! Thus,it is my prime obligation towards my students to endeavour sincerely to give to them,in the same manner,all that I received in abundance from my dear teachers  the only humble tribute I can offer to my ‘gurus who inspired in me the right attitude towards teaching.

Teacher becomes a real teacher through many years of training and experience

Debjani Bose,PGT (English),KV Range Hills

Teachers take the place of a mother for the students,as students spend a lot of time with their teachers. At the same time,I believe a teacher becomes a real teacher through many years of training and experience in the field and have the qualities to be or become role models for students.

In my case,my English teacher in High School and my two English professors in college have changed the way I see the world today professionally. They were always there for academics as well as for personal help. They taught me to appreciate the little things,never judged and were happy about the work I created. I believe that if I could achieve half their credential,then it would be an incredible achievement  not only because of their incredible teaching abilities,but because they made a difference in my life. They showed me that hard work pays off,and that I should never give up.

A principal of any school is a leader who should be a combination of three qualities  setting direction,developing people and redesigning the organisation. I was blessed to have the guidance of a few such leaders who helped me to develop a shared understanding of the organisation and its goals and activities. At the initial stage of my career,I was told the most important times in class are the first moments and the closure of a lesson. Teacher should have alternate plans in mind when kids dont understand the material. Have clear plan for classroom management and articulate that plan. The teacher should get a read on what to do if a lesson is not working. They have all helped me to grow as a teacher.

Going through all these teaching experiences,

I feel I am teaching to learn

Barry Boodle,Music teacher,Eon Gyanankur School,Kharadi

Those early years of my life were shaped because of so many teachers of my school at St Joseph Boys High school,Khadki. My sincere and millions of thanks go to two such wonderful and gifted teachers. One of them was Olinda Chattelier,who was so loving,caring and kind whenever I needed motherly love. Most importantly,she was extremely patient and tender with all the children in the class. Through her ways of teaching,I learnt how to stand through the toughest days of life and still remain thankful to the one who has made us  God.

The other teacher who influenced me immensely was Mathew Boodle,who despite being a strict disciplinarian,was kind and helpful towards students and staff,and I can confidently say that all my classmates and other students will surely agree with me on this. Till date,whenever we have an alumni meet of the school,it doesnt get over without the conversations that figure Mr Discipline and various incidents associated with him that went on to become an inseparable part of our life.

Today,as a music teacher,I realise what pain it takes in building and shaping one child into a good human being. Thats where the role of a teacher comes. Going through all these teaching experiences,I feel that I am teaching to learn.

Mothers are always the first

teachers for all children

Savithri Thiagarajan,Principal,KVCME

When I go down the memory lane and I recall the impressions the teachers have made on me,I am fortunate to have a long list. But,to put it in a nutshell,I would like to enumerate my thoughts and memories of three teachers who had influenced me. While Sulocahana Nagarajan,assistant professor in chemistry (Bharathidasan Government College for Women,Pondicherry),gave my unending quest for knowledge,a new direction with her clarity of expression and thorough knowledge,my physics professor Lakshmi Vaidyanathan,Queen Marys College,Chennai,instilled in me enthusiasm,confidence and professionalism. Her classes used to leave us spell bound; I always tried to be like her.

Prof (late) R Chellammal,Lady Wellington Teachers Training College,Chennai,taught me how to conduct as a teacher and gave us a wonderful thought which I still pass on to my colleagues and to my staff. If you teach a wrong concept,then and there I will stop you as it will pass on to 45 students. When I pass this message over to others,I feel as if I am carrying over her responsibility to create good teachers and I feel very pleased to do it.

If I have kept the spirit of teaching and professionalism with enthusiasm in all my 32 years of service as a teacher and as principal,it is all due to the seed sown by these teachers and above all my father Poovalur A Venkataraman,whom I consider as a best teacher apart from all my other teachers. He taught mridangam to his students. It is from him I learnt about discipline and dedication,which I have followed till today. Also,I feel mothers are always the first teachers for all the children and without their unending patience,the world will not be having a beautiful profession called teacher.

(As told to Garima Mishra)

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App