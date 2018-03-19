Teacher booked after ‘thrashing’ boy, ‘banging’ his head against a bench in classroom

A teacher from a school in Indrayaninagar in Bhosari has been booked for allegedly thrashing a six-year-old child with a wooden duster and stick and banging his head against a bench after the student misspelt a word in his class work book. According to information given by Bhosari police, the incident took place in Shri Samarth English Medium School on Thursday afternoon and an FIR was registered on Saturday against the teacher, Tisha Pillai.

On Thursday evening, Sumit Chavan, a resident of Dhawade Vasti in Bhosari, told his parents that he had been beaten up by the teacher earlier that day. The child was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for a medical check-up. He had bruise marks on the back suggesting severe thrashing with a wooden object.

