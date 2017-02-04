TCS engineer kills self in IT park flat

A 24-year-old software engineer for a multinational company in Hinjewadi IT park allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet in his rented flat in Hinjewadi on Thursday. Police said his friends, with whom he shared the flat, were home when he hanged himself in his bedroom. Police have identified the deceased as Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Sangria Megapolis Housing Society in Hinjewadi. He worked for Tata Consultancy Services since last nine months.

Sub inspector Yogesh Ramekar of Hinjewadi police station said, “Abhishek was with his flatmates till 11 am and then he went to his room saying he wasn’t well. Later, one of the friends got a call from a woman friend of Abhishek saying he was trying to commit suicide.

The friends found his room door locked so they broke open the bathroom window and found him hanging to the ceiling. They rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead. We have come to know that he had clicked a selfie with the bedsheet around his neck and had sent it to a friend. Apparently, he had a troubled relationship with his woman friend.”